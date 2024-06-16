Daniel, James H.



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com