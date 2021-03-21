DANIEL, Paul Stephen



Paul Stephen Daniel, age 70, died in his home in Citrus Springs, Florida, on February 28, 2021 from an apparent heart attack. Paul was working on his new home while



also residing in his condo in Lauderhill, Florida. Paul grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Stebbins High School in 1969. Soon afterwards he became a long-term resident of south Florida. He started his own electrician



business, Paul Daniel Electric, and continued to work as a



licensed electrician until his death. Paul Daniel, born 7-11-50, is survived by his older brother, Dennis Daniel of Vandalia, Ohio, and by his younger sister, Susan Daniel of Gulf, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett Daniel and Frances Raines Daniel. His ashes will be included at their grave site in Beavercreek, Ohio. Paul will be loved and missed as a brother, uncle, cousin, friend to many and the residents of his community. He is also survived and will be missed by our



Aunt Betty Raines, and cousins Nancy and Polly. Rest in Peace Brother.

