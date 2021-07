DANIELS, Beverly A.



Dayton resident Beverly Daniels passed away July 16th, 2021. She is survived by son James and daughter Jamie, five grandchildren: Ja Daquan, Josiyah, Ja'kyi, Jaslyn and Ke'maryi; two sisters Denise Crayton and Monica Coleman; two brothers, Darrin Crum and Christopher Crayton and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Glickler Funeral Home July 24, 2021.