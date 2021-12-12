DANIELS, Frederick Lee "Fred"



72, of Springfield, passed away December 10, 2021, in his home. He was born August 14, 1949, in Lawrence, Kentucky, son of the late Beecher and Hester (Wellman) Daniels. Fred was an honorable Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was



retired from Navistar. In the past, he had enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and riding his classic Indian motorcycle. Since retirement, he loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Vicky A. (Waugh) Daniels; two daughters, December (Shannon)



Stevenson and Joey Beth (Jason) Shirk; grandchildren,



Brandon and Dallas Mason, Danielle and Chayce Shirk; great-granddaughters, Izabell Mason and Brielle Phillips; siblings, Patty Moore, Brenda Daniels, Lois Tatman, Danny Daniels, Bobby Daniels, Sherrie Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family with



burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being



handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

