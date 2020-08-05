DANIELS, Lionel G. 57, of Springfield, died August 1, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 3, 1962. Lionel was a 1981 graduate of Shawnee Local Schools. He was an avid collector of many things; an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and a mechanic who could fix anything. Lionel was preceded in death by his step father who raised him, Richard W. DeHart. Survivors include his mother, Mamie E. (Jenkins) DeHart; brothers and sisters, Gordon (Bertha) DeHart, Robert (Marcia) DeHart, Tina Cotterman, LaShandra (David) Phillips and Sheila (Terry) Toner; father and step mother, Eugene (Sandy) Daniels; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Lionel will be Friday at 11:00AM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Denzil Jenkins officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



