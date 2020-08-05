DANIELS, Lionel G. 57, of Springfield, died August 1, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 3, 1962. Lionel was a 1981 graduate of Shawnee Local Schools. He was an avid collector of many things; an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and a mechanic who could fix anything. Lionel was preceded in death by his step father who raised him, Richard W. DeHart. Survivors include his mother, Mamie E. (Jenkins) DeHart; brothers and sisters, Gordon (Bertha) DeHart, Robert (Marcia) DeHart, Tina Cotterman, LaShandra (David) Phillips and Sheila (Terry) Toner; father and step mother, Eugene (Sandy) Daniels; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Lionel will be Friday at 11:00AM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Denzil Jenkins officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505