DANIELS, MARY

DANIELS (French),



Mary Elizabeth



91, of Springfield, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on January 2, 1930, the daughter of Willis and Bertha (Armstrong) French. Mary had a beautiful life shared with her husband of 60 years. It was filled with many adventures traveling and spending wonderful days with her family and grandchildren. She loved the holidays, entertaining and always added a fun creative twist, especially her April fool's parties. Her delight was teaching for 30 years and the children she mentored and influenced. Throughout the years she loved collecting cookbooks and trying new recipes. Her joy was sitting on her back porch and enjoying nature on the hill. Jeffersonville was her true home in her heart and she will return there as it should be. She is loved, will be greatly missed and her legacy and memories will live on through her admiring family. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy (Beth) Daniels of Springfield; three grandchildren and spouses, Jenny (Aaron) Morgan, Lisa (Zach) Hemphill and Jonathan (Nicole) Daniels; two great-granddaughters, Clara and Lucy Daniels and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Daniels in 2012. A private service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

