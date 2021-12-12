dayton-daily-news logo
X

DANIELS, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DANIELS, Ruth Ester

Age 90, of Dayton, departed this life December 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, December 17, 2021 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. with Minister Mark Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Interment at the Dayton VA National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family@ www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCURLOCK, Wanda
2
HIGHLEY, Laura
3
BATES, Heather
4
KINDRED, Patty
5
STARGELL, GEREANA
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top