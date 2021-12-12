DANIELS, Ruth Ester



Age 90, of Dayton, departed this life December 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, December 17, 2021 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. with Minister Mark Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Interment at the Dayton VA National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family@ www.thomasfunerals.com.

