DAPP, Beth H.



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Beth was born April 3, 1927, to Everett and Lillian (Ginstie) Hawker. A graduate of Fairmont High School in 1945, she



received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Miami University. Beth was a registered dietician at the Dayton State



Hospital and Bethany Lutheran Village. She was co-owner of F.W. Lotz Paper and Fixture Company, a family-owned company in Dayton for 96 years. Beth is preceded in death by her



parents; first husband, Richard Crooks; and sisters, Lois Blalack and Jill Gebhart. She is survived by her husband James Dapp; children, Louis (Linda) Crooks of Black Lake, New Mexico, and Evette Moody of Dayton; grandchildren, Keifer "Rudy"



Moody, Tracey Hawkins, and Kelli Barnat; 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private family



services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, Development Department, One Children's Plaza- 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



