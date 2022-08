DARDEN, Eileen W.



Age 69 of Tipp City departed this life Friday, July 29, 2022. Survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10:00 AM. Service to follow at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



