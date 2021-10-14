DARNER, HATTIE

DARNER (neé McGregor), Hattie Sue
Age 81 of Kettering, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on
October 9, 2021. Visitation at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 5-7pm Friday, October 15 and 11am Saturday, October 16, with Funeral Service at noon, and burial to follow at
Dayton Memorial Park.
Funeral Home Information
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH
45410
