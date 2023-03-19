Datz, Jerome T. "Jerry"



After a courageous and fierce battle against aggressive prostate cancer, a brilliant and loving man, Jerome Thomas Datz, age 61, passed away on March 14, 2023.



Jerry was born in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Kettering Alter High School and then attended Miami University for his undergraduate education. He majored in accounting and was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He went on to The Ohio State University to achieve his MBA degree and eventually moved to Granville, Ohio with his wife and children. He was employed as the CFO of The Golf Works for several years and left behind many dear coworkers and friends.



Jerry was always the most dedicated husband and father. He taught his children to always be kind and loving. One of his favorite sayings was "No man is a failure who has friends." His love for life and sense of humor brought laughter to those who knew him. Jerry was an avid reader and loved playing trivia, watching sports (especially Ohio State), playing golf, listening to music, running, and walking miles and miles each day with the family dogs. He always cheered for his children during sporting events and encouraged them to do their best both in school and on the field. He was a past member of the Granville Public Library board, treasurer of the Licking County Humane Society, and treasurer of the Granville Athletic Boosters.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Brooke Barton Datz; children, James (Abigail) Datz and Hannah (Langston) Hughes; brother, Stephen (Dana) Datz; sister, Pamela (Patrick) Madden; stepmother, Frances Datz; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special place in his heart has always belonged to the Robert and Elaine Gran family, who considered him to be their 9th child. They always accepted him with open arms and never failed to have one more seat at the table for him.



Preceding Jerry in death are his parents, Vincent and Shirley Datz; father-in-law, James E. Barton; and sister-in-law, Beth B. Eckels.



Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers including Hospice of Central Ohio, who took care of Jerry at The Ohio State University.



The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5-8:00 P.M. on March 27th at the Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. at St. Edwards on March 28, 2023. A celebration of life will follow at Bryn Du Mansion from 11:00 A.M-2:00 P.M. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a scholarship fund that will support Kettering Alter High School students planning to attend Miami University. Donations can be made at any Huntington Bank Branch to the Jerry Datz Kettering Alter/Miami University Scholarship. JD KETT ALT MU SCH Account # 01160175515



"Thank you for the wings."



Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.

