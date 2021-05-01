DAULTON, Elsie

DAULTON (nee St. John), Elsie Fay



Elsie Fay (nee St. John) Daulton of Springfield, OH. Passed away on April 27, 2021, at the age of 76. Born on September 21, 1944, in Clermont County, OH. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Eugene Daulton. Loving mother of the late Patricia Ann Daulton Gill. Devoted mother-in-law of Darryl Lee Gill. Proud grandmother of Stacie Gill and Darryl Lee Gill, Jr. Caring great-grandmother of 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Gene St. John, Jim St. John, David St. John, Carl Eugene St. John, Sr. and Linda Diffendahl. Cherished daughter of the late David Arthur and Mamie Allice (nee Bradley) St. John. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received from 11 AM - 12 Noon on Thursday, May 6, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where services will begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Fay Daulton to the Springfield Humane Society, 5201 Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502.

