DAUMANN,



Marjorie June



Age 96 of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Robert I. Daumann;



parents, Clarence and Arabella Norris, stepmother, Myrtle



Norris; children, Cheryl McDorman, and Kenneth Lee Mock; brother, Eugene Norris; and sisters, Mary Jane Finn, Ida Maxine Carnes, Patti Nolan and Susan Norris. She is survived by her children; Donald L. Daumann, Robert L. (Shaana) Daumann, Debra (Richard H.) Wildenhaus, and Gail (Mitchell) Miller; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Marjorie retired from A.M. Corporation. She enjoyed vacations with her husband to Florida, boating on Indian Lake, shopping, spending time with her sisters, romantic movies, and books. Marjorie was known for her famous potato salad. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 14 from 11 AM until 12 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to Hospice of Dayton.



