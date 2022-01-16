DAVENPORT, Gloria M.



Age 70 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at Kettering Medical Center on January 3, 2022. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Jerry and Velma (Hodge) Garland and graduated from Miamisburg High School. Gloria went on to graduate with her Associates degree from Sinclair Community College and then her Bachelors degree from Wright State University. Before retiring, Gloria was a Social Worker at Hospice of



Dayton. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially painting ceramics, and loved meeting up with a group of ladies known as the Angels Group. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister. Gloria is survived by her daughter Amber (David) Lynch, Paul (Jenny) Davenport, Grey (Sarah) Arnwine, John (Missi) Davenport, grandchildren Jacob Holbrook, Faith Siler, and Ryder Lynch, Paul Jr., and Gracie



Davenport, Natalie and Tanner Arnwine, Amber Godsey, Chris Wilson, and 1 sister, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. Services will be private. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown. Online condolences can be made at



www.arpprootfh.com