Davidson, Sandra

Davidson (Long), Sandra S.



Sandra S. Davidson, age 72, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on December 18, 1951, the daughter of the late Edwin and Anita (Turner) Long. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Bruce Williams.



Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Burchel Davidson; her three children, Michael (Jayna) Davidson, Matthew (Rebecca) Davidson and Marcia (Ryan) Hensley; three sisters, Barbara Heskett, Linda Long and Martha Long; nine grandchildren, Korey Davidson, Keri (Kevin) Diamico, Jessica Bentley, Alyson(Dylan) Wood, Madison Davidson, Payne Davidson, Raegan McGuire, Emily Hensley and Hailey Hensley;six great grandchildren, Kendra and Savannah Diamico, Lincoln and Amelia Davidson, Owen and Willow Hartzler.



Sandra was a 1970 graduate of Middletown High School , a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Middletown, Franklin Football Mothers Club and was formerly employed at the LaComedia Dinner Theater in Springboro. Above all her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren and being their Mamaw.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio with Pastor Michael Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday.



If desired, contributions in memory of Sandra may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



