DAVIES, Shirley "BeBe"
85, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born March 16, 1937, to the late Edward and Rachel
Early. Preceded in death by
parents; brothers, Edward, John, Edmond and Steven
Early; sisters, Norma Jean
Robinson, Rose Mary Barnes; son, Robert Wilcox Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Bertha Taylor, Leatha Hicks; brothers, Alfred (Shirley) and Albert (Darlene) Powell; sisters-in-law, Jackie Early, Rita Early; grandchildren, Darnell and Robert Wilcox, Asia
Lawrence; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am, Wednesday, May 4, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH. Elder Norman Scearce, eulogist. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral