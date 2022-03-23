DAVIS, Bernard "Bernie"



Bernard (Bernie) Davis, age 79 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on March 21, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on November 16, 1942, the son of Bernard "Boo" Davis and Frances (Sanders) Davis. Bernie graduated from Taft High School and was a member of the PGA of America and also a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Baker) Davis; three children, Rev. Michael Davis of Florida, Cheri and her husband Dr. Patrick Flannery of West Chester, and Greg and his wife Brenda (Gonya) of Fairfield; seven grandchildren:



Jessica (Flannery) and her husband Andy Spaeth, Ben Flannery, Nathan Flannery and his wife Madison (Bridges), Ashley



(Davis) and her husband Rob Fisher, Emily (Davis) and her



husband Chad McKinney, Michael Davis and his wife



Jessica (Schellenbach) and Olivia Davis; and nine great-grandchildren: Will, Josie and Jack Spaeth, Louisa and Henry Fisher, Isabella, Gus and Emmie McKinney, and Poppy Davis.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013, beginning at 10:00am followed by the Mass of



Christian Burial which will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate.

