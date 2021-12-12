DAVIS, Bess M.



Age 95, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021. She was born in West Frankfort, IL, on October 21st, 1926, to Arthur and Molly Ice. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Pastor Walter R. Davis on April 23rd, 2019, and also 4 sisters and a brother. Bess is survived by her sons, Greg (Elizabeth) Davis, Jeff



(Kathy) Davis and Tim Davis; grandchildren, Reid Davis, Kristen Davis, Kelli (Jared) Tharpe, Casey (Lucas) Draper, Nicodemus Taylor, Emily Taylor, Zachariah Taylor; and 8 great- grandchildren. Family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.



Sunday, December 19th, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 20th, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Salvation Army.

