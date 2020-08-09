DAVIS, Brenda

DAVIS (McKinney), Brenda Sue Age 67, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital and now rests with God. She was born November 1, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Bevely B. & the late Vermia Faye (Puckett) McKinney. In addition to her mother, Brenda was preceded in death by her niece, Michelle McKinney and parents-in-law, Charles & Christine Davis. She leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Lynn Davis; daughter, Heather Nicole (David) Oinos; father, Bevely B. McKinney; sister, Shelby Lou (Ed) Ralston; brothers, Everett (Truneah) McKinney and Elva (Sharon) McKinney; nieces & nephews, Sheila, Ryan, Lori, Gina, Eric, Tess and Darlene; and a number of great-nieces & nephews. Brenda was a 1971 graduate of Miamisburg H.S. She enjoyed many activities with her family & friends and was a member of the Simply Reading Book Club. Brenda worked for many years as a secretary. Brenda's wishes are being honored by her family with simple services of cremation. In abundance of caution and consideration for the health and well-being of family & friends, services celebrating her life will be hosted at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in memory of Brenda. to send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

