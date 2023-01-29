X
DAVIS, Charles

DAVIS, Charles Edward

Dec 27, 1950 - Jan. 12, 2023

Charlie was born on December 27, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Trotwood-Madison High School in 1969, he embarked on a career in the US Army. He retired from service as a Sergeant First Class after postings both Stateside and in Europe, settling back in Ohio in 1986. He went on to collect a BA in History from Wright-State University. He later resumed his international travels, living for several years in Yukon Territory and British Columbia in Canada, before finally retiring to Arizona.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Connie (Dwayne) and Chris (Michelle); grandchildren, Malcolm and Nick; and siblings, Billy (Barb) and Debbie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lola and William; as well as his first wife, Carol.

