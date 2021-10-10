DAVIS, Charles P.



Charles P. Davis, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. Service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 8:00am until time of service which will be 9:00am with Reverend John Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

