dayton-daily-news logo
X

DAVIS, CHARLES

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Charles P.

Charles P. Davis, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. Service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 8:00am until time of service which will be 9:00am with Reverend John Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
BECKS, Mary
4
ALFORD, Michael
5
YOUNTS, Richard
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top