DAVIS, Cynthia Lynn



Age 66 of Beavercreek, passed away on February 7, 2022, at her home. She was born July 27, 1955, the daughter of



Kenneth H. and Helen F.



Dodson. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Joshua Christopher Moon, and her



parents. Cynthia is survived by her four sons, Justin (Lisa) Moon, Matthew (Holly) Moon, Timothy (Melissa) Moon, and Andrew (Taylor) Davis; grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Elijah, Ella, Liam, Chloe, Freddy and Theodore; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Jason Jr. and Izalith; sister, Patti (David) Rumsey; nephews and nieces, Alicia,



Rebecca, Jesse, Michael, Amy, Caleb, and Jared. Throughout her life, Cynthia deeply immersed herself in a wide variety of activities. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. In her youth, she played acoustic guitar, sang songs, and hiked in nature. She was an avid piano player, enjoyed strategy games of deep contemplation such as chess, and wrote poetry. As her



children grew older, she began to travel. In 1997, she participated in a mass bike ride across the continental United States from Seattle, WA, to Washington, D.C. In 2015, she was an



official participant in Las Vegas' renowned World Series of Poker, placing 824th out of over 22,000 participants. In her automobile, she fearlessly traveled to innumerable points of national interest and traveled on many cruises, visiting many nations in the Caribbean sea. She was an avid lifelong-learner, taking many post-baccalaureate university courses at Wright State University, and was enrolled in online courses on French and Spanish upon her death. She loved her family with the whole of her heart. She would do anything for the people she loved. She encouraged and supported her children's wide



variety of artistic and professional ventures, taking time to



visit crowded live events even during times of medical mobility issues. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be Monday, February 14, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a service at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432). Cynthia will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton following the service.

