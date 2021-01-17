DAVIS, Denise A.



Denise A. Davis, loving daughter of Donald Davis (deceased) and Phyllis (Ellison) Davis, dear sister of Dennis (Amy) Davis, Aunt of Brittanie Davis and Eric Davis, niece of many aunts and uncles, and cousin to many, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, at the age of 66 in Middletown, OH. She was born in Union City, IN, graduated from Union City High School and from Indiana University. She enjoyed crocheting and visiting with her many friends and family. She attended the Christ United Methodist Church in Middletown and loved working with the children and singing in the choir. A Graveside service for family members will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at Lisbon Cemetery, N. 800 East, Union City, IN. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd, Middletown, OH 45044 OR Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook online at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com