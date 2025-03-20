Davis, Elliott "Butch"



Passed away on March 13, 2025 at the age of 79. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Second Baptist Church 1217 S. Second St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 9am until time of service 10am. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



