DAVIS, Grady Lee
Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,
October 27, 2020. Funeral
service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Summit Christian, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. JD Grisby
officiating. The family will
receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
