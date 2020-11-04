X

DAVIS, Grady

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DAVIS, Grady Lee

Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,

October 27, 2020. Funeral

service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Summit Christian, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. JD Grisby

officiating. The family will

receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.