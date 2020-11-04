DAVIS, Grady Lee



Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



October 27, 2020. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Summit Christian, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. JD Grisby



officiating. The family will



receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

