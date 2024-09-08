Davis, Gregory J.



Gregory "Greg" J. Davis, aged 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 1, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on December 7, 1957, to Sarah Joan Zella and Robert Homer Davis in Dayton, the second of eight children and a 1976 graduate of Chaminade-Julienne. He was a beloved coach, mentor, and friend to many in the Dayton area. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert Homer Davis, and his brother, John Davis. He is survived by his wife, Paige Davis, his mother, Sarah Joan Davis, daughters Andrea Klingler and Tiffany Davis, grandson Lucius Smith, siblings Terri Davis Coldiron, Ann Davis, Steve Davis, Tom Davis, Joe Davis, and Phil Davis, many cousins, and dozens of extended family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pelotonia.org, a cycling community organization committed to accelerate innovative cancer research. Visitation will be 4-7pm, Friday, September 13, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 1pm the following day, Saturday, at the funeral home. More information at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com