DAVIS, Imogene



96, of Franklin, OH, passed away Nov., 8. Visitation Sunday, Nov., 14 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, 45042, 6- 8 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Kenny Tye will be officiating. Interment at Butler County Memorial Park.