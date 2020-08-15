DAVIS, Jayden Michael 1/9/2020 - 8/10/2020 Jayden Michael Davis, was born January 9, 2020, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Ricci Darnell Davis and Miranda Marie Smith. Jayden brought so much joy to everyone who came in contact with him. Jayden was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, William Earl Butler and Vivian Lucille (Willie) Holbrooks and paternal great-great-grandparents. He leaves to cherish his memory, three siblings, Ameera Davis, Drake Ward, and Aydrian Davis; paternal grandparents, Mark Chapman and Montina Brown; paternal great-grandparents, Percy (Donna) Chapman and Larry (Denise) Cardwell; maternal grandparents, Ty Smith and Amy Ward; maternal great-grandparents, Michael Smith, Lori Howard, and Doug (Charlene) Moreland; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends. As a result of COVID, services are private for family and close friends on Monday, August 17, 2020. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, condolences can be sent to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45044, (513) 422-4641.

