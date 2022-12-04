DAVIS, Jeffrey E.



Age 55, passed away on November 29, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 30, 1967, to the late Clarence and Lola Davis. Jeff leaves many to carry on his legacy, including his sister, Sharon M. "Shelley" Hopkins; nieces, Chelsea N. and Kristen L. Hopkins; Aunt Judie (Bob) Stapleton, Aunt Doreen Spach, cousins, Michael (Maggie) Benedict, Jr., Brian Benedict (Jenn Reedy), and Kevin (Michelle) Boggs and countless close friends and family members. Jeff had a passion for sports throughout his whole life, from playing baseball and football, later coaching baseball, and watching the Reds, Bengals, Michigan, and Wisconsin religiously. He was happiest when he was fishing, playing with his dogs, playing cards, or out to dinner with his family. He was known by many for his larger-than-life personality, his endless stories, and his ability to never take life too seriously. Jeff was a friend to every person that met him. He will be missed by many. A memorial service to honor Jeff will be held on Sunday, December 11th at 2:30 pm in the Maiden Lane Church of God 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield with visitation one hour prior to services. At Jeff's request his ashes will be spread at his favorite places at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or National Kidney foundation at kidney.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



