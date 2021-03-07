DAVIS, Laurence Elliott
Age 57, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Visitation
9-10:30 am, Monday, March 8, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. The service will be Live streamed at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral