DAVIS, Margaret

May 23, 2021

DAVIS (nee Poore),

Margaret A.

Age 78, passed away on May 23, 2021, at Vitas Hospice at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on June 2, 1942, in Pineville, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Pearl (Price) Poore. She graduated from Western Hills High School. On December 4, 1969, she married Emmett Davis and together they raised three

children. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk

retiring after 32 years. She was a past President of the Postal Workers Union and an active member of the NARFE. Margaret is survived by her three children, Cara (Richard) Koppenhoefer, Elisha (Eric) Edwards, and Jason Davis (Kim Liepert); seven grandchildren, Ainsley, Sara, Ava, Grady, Natasha, and Sophia; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Lilly, Lydia, and Grayson; one brother, Horace Poore (Maureen); and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and her two sisters, Billie Rae Ray and Millie Teal. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, May 27, from 3 until time of memorial service at 4:30 pm at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014. Memorials may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105. Online condolences can be made at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

