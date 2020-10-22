DAVIS, Nancy S.



NANCY S. DAVIS, 75, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 18, 1945, in Marysville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Potts) Stuckey. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Don A. Davis; one daughter, Kelli Martineau of Springfield; two sons, Bryant (Esmeralda) Davis of Houston, Texas, and Nicholus Davis of Springfield; two brothers, Michael (Betty) Stuckey of Springfield and William Stuckey of Springfield; ten grandchildren, Tyler, Dustin, Jessica, Jason, Shelbie, Lindsey, Brandon, Bryce, Hannah and Shelby and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Shelly Davis; one son-in-law, Benjamin Martineau; one sister, Patricia Engle and two brothers, Jerry, and Keith Stuckey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



