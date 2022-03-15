DAVIS, Robert K.



deceased 12-18-2021



32* Mason, Dayton Lodge 147, B.P.O.E. Englewood FL #2378, GMM Mythical Society 3*.



He crossed over due to complications from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Esther Davis, his beloved Aunt Alice, who fueled his love of cooking and



collecting recipes, and Uncle Harold with whom he had many discussions on history. He is survived by his younger brother David/Fred (Pam). He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Lori; their children: Robert (Chasidy) - Madison, Mackenzie, Macy Rose, and Emmaleigh - Quinn "QoQo" and Lincoln. And his first son, Scott (Mark), from a previous marriage.



At a tender age he worked at Tischer Hardware, he put in many hours at the B&E Drive-In Restaurant in Oakwood, and manned the Big Grill at THE Miami University where he earned a Bachelors degree in Education and how to make his famous Grilled Cheese. As an educator at Northmont High School he taught Social Studies; where swallowing a goldfish could earn you an A (Signed parental consent needed), and Fridays were historical movie days. While there, he coached girls track and field and boys basketball. Later in life he was an instructor at Sinclair Community College teaching Intro to Land Surveying for many years.



His career path took a turn when his love for the outdoors led him to explore and embrace Land Surveying. He earned his professional license while working at the Miami Conservancy District. He ended his working years at the City of Dayton's Water Department.



Bob's claims to fame; juggling, champion of the Colgate Dribble and never he left a party before the shank of the evening. He was a Driver in the infamous Rat Lake Races and a suffficionado driver in Demolition Derbies at several county fairs. He hiked multiple portions of the Appalachian Trail, to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, and toured Route 66, sailed the seas with Captain Jack, and played a serious game of



Capture the Flag.



He loved traveling, fireworks, Rock & Roll, hot peppers, and special friends; Roy the Dog, and Hurricane Bella Mu La-La. Above all he loved his family and treasured the time he could spend with them. He coached little league baseball, football, and basketball, girls softball and when not coaching stayed involved volunteering as part of the chain gang (football) and as a judge in summer swimming at People's Aquatic Club. He enjoyed being part of the action, encouraging kids to do their best and trying to instill a love of the game as he was an



athlete himself. He was a state champion swimmer, played HS football, basketball and baseball in college, and in later years took up golf.



He was gentle, honest and hardworking, and had a unique sense of humor. He will be missed by many.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Tank's Bar & Grill Saturday, March 19 at 2:30PM. Please join us to fete Bob's life and tell a story or two. Be kind and follow mask guidelines as Bob would love to wait a while to see you on the other side.



Kazoo Players, Beauty Queens and Dancing Bears WELCOME! (Leave the goats at home).

