dayton-daily-news logo
X

DAVIS, Walter

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAVIS, Jr., Walter Irwin "Walt"

76, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday,

August 30th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Walter Irwin and Louise (Ault) Davis. Walt retired from Cooper Energy after 30 years. Walt served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Hoel during the Vietnam War. Walt was a lifetime member of VFW #1031, DAV and member of Union Club and Machinist Club. Walt loved fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time at Indian Lake. Walt is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon "Shari" Davis; his children: Mari (Todd) Boswell, Billy (Stacy) Eanes and Anne Davis; grandchildren: Krystyna (Chango) Noaks, Kaytlyn Boswell, Allyson Boswell, Kevin Pool, Kia Davis, Shelley (Bobby) Krepp and Billy Eanes; 13 great-grandchildren: Kayson, Karsyn, Noel, Nikayla, Naheem, Eli, Kartier, Dejuan, John, Danny, David, Hailey and Kailey; niece, Dianna (Carl) Thompson and nephew, Scott (Amy) Snyder; 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew and numerous other family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a

sister, Gloria Snyder. Per Walt's wishes no services will be held. Online expression of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
SWAN, Joan
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
WALTERS, Earl
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top