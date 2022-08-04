dayton-daily-news logo
DAVIS, Willie

DAVIS, Willie Sue

88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 5160 Derby Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Bryant Butler officiating. OES service will begin at 9:30 am. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. MASK REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


