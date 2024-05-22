Davison, Ralph Raymond



Ralph Raymond Davison, age 88 of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He retired from Sears as a manager with many years of service. Ralph was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, traveling and spending time outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife: Fynetta "Faye" (Stedman) Davison, children: Ralph Davison II, David (Holly) Davison, Lori (Don Snowden) Jay, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, brother: Johnny (Virginia) Davison, sister: Sharon (David) Tucker, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Virgil Raymond and Mabel (Bond) Davison, first wife: Anna Jane (Brown) Davison and sister: Louise Russell. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Dan Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Ralph and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



