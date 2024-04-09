Dawicke, Stanley

Dawicke, Jr., Stanley W.



Stanley "Stan" Dawicke, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully April 5, 2024, surrounded by family and his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Lou.



Born June 7, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio., he graduated from Chaminade High School (1953) and earned his B.S. in Engineering from the University of Dayton (1957). He served in the Army in Maryland until returning to Dayton (1959). Stan continued his mechanical engineering career at WPAFB until his retirement in 1988.



In Dayton, they raised their children in a fun, family-friendly neighborhood. Later, they experienced life in the country before moving to Centerville. A devoted family man, Stan loved family get-togethers, visiting friends, fishing, Cape Hatteras vacations, playing bridge and walks with the family and dogs.



Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley W. Dawicke, Sr., and Ann Mayauskas Dawicke, and his sister Marcella Bauman. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Vocke) Dawicke; children, Kathy (Eugene), granddaughters Katie (Derrick) and Pamela (Jon); David (Cheryl), granddaughters Haley and Ahgie; Barbara (Elena), granddaughters Gillian and Samantha; Mary Ellen (Brian), granddaughters, Megan (Christian), Erin (Ryan), and Alison; and three great-grandsons, Dax, Archer, and Braxton. Stanley is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Myers (George), and nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family will honor Stan at a celebration of his life on April 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Cox Arboretum in the Fifth-Third Facility.



Special gratitude is extended to family and friends for their support and prayers, and to Stan's aides and nurses. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may consider a charitable donation to Dayton Clinical Oncology Program (https://daytonncorp.org/) or St. Vincent De Paul (https://stvincentdayton.org/).



