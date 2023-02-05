DAWSON, Barbara Jo



Hamilton, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born in Hamilton on November 23, 1956, the daughter of Raymond K. and Marilyn (Ullrey) Dawson. She was a 1975 graduate of Taft High School, Valparaiso University and obtained a master's degree from both Indiana University and Miami University. She was employed as a Research Librarian by the Cincinnati Historical Society for thirty-five years retiring in 2016. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and lover of all animals. Barbara loved reading and playing cards. She is survived by her brother William Dawson of Hamilton and Gregory Dawson of Fairfield, aunt Nancy Witte and numerous cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, OH 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 or Immanuel Lutheran Church. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the staff of Promedica Hospice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

