DAWSON, Bennie Mae



Age 99, returned to God on April 25, 2022. She was a faithful member of Bethel COGIC for over 75 years. Visitation will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bethel COGIC, 1120 Germantown Street. Services to follow at 12 PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



