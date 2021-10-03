DAWSON, Paul Ellis



Age 73, of Springfield, formerly of Oneida, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home.



Paul was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1947, to Lee and Thelma (Mitchell) Dawson in Springfield. On August 5, 1967, Paul married the love of his life, Karen Harlow. Paul and Karen resided in the Clark County area and North Lewisburg for most of their married life. Paul retired from Navistar after 32 years of service. He was also a member of the Clifton Avenue Church of God. Throughout his life, Paul curated what many believe to be the largest collection of memorabilia from the U.S.S. Tennessee, on which his father served as the ship's photographer. After learning that a museum was being built to honor the U.S.S. Tennessee, Paul and Karen moved to Jacksboro, Tennessee, and became curators for the World War II Remembrance Museum U.S.S. Tennessee, which now houses their collection.



Paul is survived by his sons, Justin Dawson and Danny (Lauren) Dawson; grandchildren, Brittany, Breanna, and Brady Dawson, and their mother, Dawn Dawson, Roan and Audrey Dawson, Oliver and Elijah Dawson; sister-in-law and caregiver, Donna Dawson; special nephew and caregiver, Darrick (Beth)



Dawson; along with nephew, Steven (Molly) Dawson; great-nephew, Kobe Dawson; great-nieces, Emily (Jeremiah)



Johnson, Hannah Dawson, and Bryn Dawson, who could



always make him smile; and dear friends Gary and Jared



Sexton and Keith Murley of Tennessee, and Gilbert Hufford of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 47 years, Karen, son, David and brother, Tom.



Paul's family would like to thank Kristin Shroyer and the wonderful nurses of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, who provided Paul with loving and compassionate care.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 1:30-3:30 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration



Center, Springfield. The service will begin at 3:30 PM with



Pastor David Cotto officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial



contributions to be made to the World War II Remembrance Museum U.S.S. Tennessee, 400 Scott High Drive, Huntsville, TN 37756 in Paul's Honor.



