Dawson, Timothy

Dawson, Timothy James "Tim"

Timothy James "Tim" Dawson, 59, of DeGraff, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital. He was born in Springfield on September 13, 1963, to Patricia (Walters) and the late James Dawson.

He is survived by three children: Cody (Sara) Dawson of Troy, Hillary Byrer of Troy, and Colin Dawson of Ostrander; three grandchildren: Jadyn, Mia, and Jaxon Byrer; two sisters: Michelle (Jon) Comer of Conover, and Amy Webb of Springfield; six nieces and nephews: Jesse, Molly, A.J., Emma, Ruby Claire, and Sam; and his significant other, Maria Galvez of DeGraff. His grandparents, Clarence "Dubie" and Loretta Walters and Vern and Loa Dawson preceded him in death.

Tim was a member of the TP Lanes Bowling League and loved to golf, go to the beach, and race with his son at Shady Bowl.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5:00  8:00 p.m. at TP Bowling Lanes, 300 E Lake Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Bowling Program, C/O Jane Kline, 3170 Dipple Drive, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, DEGRAFF is honored to serve the Dawson family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

