DAY, Brenda K.



Passed away July 23, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born January 16, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Kothman and Ruby Black. She is survived by her caring children, Karen Day and Ronald W. Day; her ex-husband,



Ronald L. Day; her grandchildren, Caitlyn (Josh) Terrell,



Michael (Tori) Bryant, Madeline (Shawn) Terrell; her great-grandson, Roman Ferguson; her siblings, Kenneth Kothman and Deborah Thompson; her nieces, Krystal Kothman, Erika Kothman, Ashley Kothman, and Jennifer Tinka; and her



special friends, Jennifer Alkhatib and Charles Thompson along with other family and friends. Brenda retired from the Montgomery County Health Department, 30 years of service. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1969. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Brenda's name.

