DAY, Byron Martin



Age 71, departed this life on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He was born to the late Annie Winston Day Stroud and



Preston Morries Day on



January 14, 1950. As a youth, Byron was baptized and joined Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church located in Dayton, Ohio. Over the years, Byron grew in his faith and he served for a total of 19 years as an officer of the church; a steward for several years and



several years as a trustee. Byron attended Roth High School and excelled in academics and athletics until his graduation in 1968. Byron enrolled at Kentucky State University where he sang in the gospel choir and received his Bachelor of Arts



degree in Social Studies Education in 1972. Byron continued his education at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he received his Master of Education Degree in 1980. Byron was initiated into the Delta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi



Fraternity Inc. in 1973. He served a term in the office of Vice Basileus and he served on numerous committees within the chapter. He proudly represented Omega for 47 years.



September of 1973, Byron began his career in education with the Dayton Public Schools. Throughout his 30 years of service, Byron touched and impacted many students and those he worked with. Byron served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and Director of Emergency Planning. He retired from the Dayton Public School System January of 2003. July 8, 1989, Byron and Evelyn married, and they enjoyed 31 years



together. Throughout his life, Byron enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing golf with his friends and fraternity brothers, jogging, gardening, lawn work, and attending local and statewide



athletic events. He also enjoyed volunteering at Miami Valley Hospital, Madden Golf Course, and with the Special Olympics. What he cherished and loved the most was spending time with his family and friends. Viewing, Friday, February 5, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. The graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM at the West Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH 45439.



HHRoberts.com