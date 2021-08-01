DAY, Geraldine



86, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord July 26, 2021, in her daughter's home in Clarksville, Indiana. She was born November 30, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Virginia (Latimer) Glauner. Mrs. Day attended the Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Indiana and the Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield where she was a member of the Joy Circle. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and was a dedicated foster mother to many children over the years. She is survived by four children, James A. (Marina E.) Day, Kimberly A. Stehle, Tracy Lee Day and Kelly Sue Crain; foster children, Andy Estep, Danny Stewart and



Kevin Bratton; grandchildren, James A. Day Jr., Christina Joann Day, Joseph P. Stehle, Virginia Marie (Billy) Riley, Kristy (Kevin) Shoopman, Jason Shawn (Danielle) Day, T J Bowshier, Kevin Bowshier, Jeffrey Bowshier, Angel Bowshier, Robert Bowshier, Heather (David) Bradley, Angela (Scott) Mains; eleven great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Pastor David (Carolyn) Glauner, Michael Glauner, Faye (Ned) Schriner and Robert Glauner (Harland Wilder); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Day; a brother, Danny Glauner; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Melissa Potts officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



