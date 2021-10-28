DAY, Jacqueline

DAY (Bitonti), Jacqueline W. "Jackie"



Age 80 passed away October 22, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 13, 1940, in Fairmont, WV, to the late Joseph and Mary Louise (Billingsley) Bitonti. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, James.



She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Len) Bacon and James Day, Jr.; grandchildren, Austin and Jordyn; twin sister, Thomasina "Tommie" (John) Papp; niece, Shawn Murphy; nephew, Daryl (Tiffanie) Papp and numerous extended family and dear friends.



Jackie was a huge fan of the Hallmark Channel and spent hours watching the movies.



Family will receive guests from 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Jackie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens following the service.



Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton and/or Arthritis Foundation, in Jackie's memory.



To share a memory of Jackie or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

