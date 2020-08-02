DAY, Samuel E. 86, of Springfield, passed away on July 31, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 24, 1933, in Springfield, the son of Samuel J. and Dora D. (Newman) Day. For 48 years Samuel worked as a machinist for Taylor Manufacturing, retiring in 2000. He was a former member of the Eagles #397, Elk #51 and Union Club. Samuel was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane (Capen); three children, Christine Reynolds, Jeffrey E. Day and Alice Conrad; six grandchildren, Kenneth, David and Douglas Reynolds, Zachary and Brandon Conrad and Zachary Myers; seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Marjorie McClure. He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Susan Day and Patricia Day and three sisters, Dorothy Hesson, Betty Fenwick and Ellen Cottrell. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The burial will take place at 12:00 pm on Wednesday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

