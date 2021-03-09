DAY, Thelma

DAY (Brown), Thelma Ruth



79 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2021, in Beavercreek, Ohio, after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 12, 1941, at St. Elizabeth Hospital to the late Carl and Margaret (Parker) Brown. Thelma enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1959 shortly after attending Beavercreek High School. On October 1, 1960, she married her soulmate and the love of her life, Ollie J. Day. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Affectionately known as Joby by friends and family, and Mimi by her grandchildren, Thelma was a selfless giver to those she loved and cared for. She was a State Tested Nurse's Aide, working at several facilities in the Dayton area. She also worked many years for Antioch Publishing Co. in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Thelma is survived by her



Husband, Ollie Day; son, Jeffery (Teresa) Day; daughter, Jannele Day; grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Abigail, and Jonathon Day; she is also survived by brothers Larry (Joy) Brown; Ronald Brown; Kenneth (Sharon) Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

