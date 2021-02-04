DEAL, William R.



Age 82 of Miami Twp. passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Bill was born in Camden, N.J. on October 17, 1938, to the late William E. and Helen T. Deal. He was a retired chemist from Monsanto Research Corp. (Miamisburg Mound). Bill is survived by his wife, Shelby Ann Deal; children, Christopher Deal,



Michael Smith, April Ann Molz and Tracey Goodman; brother, Dennis & Dotty Deal; 6 grandchildren, Keith, Nick, Alex,



Austin, Tyler and Lydia; 2 granddaughters, Quinn and Reese. Graveside entombment service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 12 noon at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked for Ohio Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 in Bill's memory.



Arrangements; Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

