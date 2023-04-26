DeAloia, Dominic Antonio



After a life of service to his country, family and faith, Dominic Antonio DeAloia Jr passed on at Victory Ridge Hospice, Dayton VAMC. To accommodate the many hearts Dominic touched, two observances of his life will be held. Saturday, 04/29, 10:00, Memorial Mass, LBC/Christ Episcopal, 20 W. 1st St. 45402. Sunday, 04/30, 2 to 5, Celebration of Life, Benham's Grove, 166 N Main St, C'ville 45459. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holt St Miracle Ctr or The 10th Life Org.

