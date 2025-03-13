Dean, Donna M.



Donna M. Dean, 90, of Springfield, passed away on March 9, 2025. Born on August 29, 1934, to the late Henry and Ethel (Newman) Cherubini. She lived a full and vibrant life, known for her love of family gatherings and her passion for travel, which took her across the world. A competitive golfer, Donna also found joy in socializing with friends and was an active member of the "Red Hat Society." Her love for animals, particularly cats, was well-known among those who knew her. She is survived by her children: Bobby (Melissa) Englefield and Ellen Weidauer; her grandchildren: Jara (Lon) Borovich, Zachary (Stephanie) Englefield, Chat Reynolds, Chelsea Reynolds, and Jennifer Weidauer; and her great-grandchildren: Bennett, Will, Maxwell, Maya, and Vivalynn. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Robert Englefield and Joe Dean; her children: Karen S. Stucker and Kathleen Englefield; and her granddaughter, Jenness Costello. A service to honor Donna's memory will be held on Friday, March 14th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, with Reverend Ken Woode officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Donna will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Her family and friends will forever remember her warmth, kindness, and the joy she brought to all those around her. To view her memorial video and leave condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com